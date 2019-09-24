CONCORD, NH (CBS) — A New Hampshire woman and her boyfriend were arrested Tuesday after she allegedly chased him through the city in her car trying to run over him while two children sat in the car, according to police.
Concord police said they were called to Rumford Street around 9 a.m. by reports of reckless driving and domestic violence. They located the man, 41-year-old Ronald Perron, and woman, 28-year-old Ashley Zachary, both Concord residents.
The initial investigation indicated that the two were in a relationship and had an argument during which Perron attacked Zachary with a phone and ran off, police said. Zachary then chased Perron throughout the city in her car, trying to run over him.
Throughout the incident, two children were in Zachary’s car in car seats, according to police. They said the children were taken from the scene, checked for injuries and are now in a safe place.
Perron has been charged with domestic violence, assault and criminal mischief. He is due in Concord District Court Thursday.
Zachary has been charged domestic violence, two counts of endangerment of a child, reckless conduct and reckless operation. She is set to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on October 10.
