BOSTON (CBS) – The results of last spring’s Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) exams were released Tuesday and the state said there are some improvements over last year.
Read: 2019 MCAS Results By Town
Overall, the number of students meeting expectations increased by one percent in both the Math and English exams for grades 3 through 8.
Larger gains were made in third grade English and sixth grade Math as both saw a 4-percent increase in the number of students meeting expectations.
Tenth grade students took the next generation MCAS for the first time in English and Math in 2019.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education said 87-percent met the minimum score for graduation, which is the same as the old exam.
However, the bar to pass was lowered so students could adjust to the new test.
Parents should receive their child’s scores in October.
You must log in to post a comment.