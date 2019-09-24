Baseball Report: AL Wild Card Race Coming Down To WireThe Athletics, Rays and Indians are all vying for two American League wild card spots, as the MLB season enters its final week.

'I Was Scared To Death': Former Patriots Lineman Ryan O'Callaghan On Struggles Of Being A Gay AthleteFormer Patriots lineman Ryan O’Callaghan spent his entire career hiding his sexuality from his teammates, his friends and his family.

Report: Patriots Didn't Pay Antonio Brown First Installment Of Signing Bonushe Patriots were supposed to pay Antonio Brown the first installment of his signing bonus -- a cool $5 million -- on Monday. Given that they released the troubled receiver last week, the Patriots did not make that payment.

Jerod Mayo Enjoying Life As Rookie Coach Under Bill BelichickIt wasn't all that long ago that a legitimate concern about the 2019 Patriots revolved around the loss of Brian Flores, the rapid hiring and resignation of Greg Schiano, and the lack of humans and clarity among Patriots defensive coaches. Through three games, with a grand total of three points allowed on defense, those concerns have already been turned into ancient history.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: With Saquon Barkley Sidelined, Wayne Gallman An Option At Running BackThe Giants running back is out 4-6 weeks with a sprained ankle. His backup now steps into the spotlight and becomes a fantasy option.