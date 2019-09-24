BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Trooper was hurt while arresting a suspected car thief who allegedly tried to take an officer’s gun early Tuesday morning.
It started when police tried to stop a stolen Honda Civic just before 4:30 a.m. on St. Alphonsus Street near Longwood Avenue. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Luis Llanso of Roxbury, refused to pull over, they said.
About two minutes later, Llanso ditched the car on McGreevey Way and ran off, according to police.
Troopers caught him, but when they went to arrest him, they said Llanso “violently resisted” and tried to take a trooper’s gun. Llanso was taken down with pepper spray and taken into custody.
One trooper ended up with a cut on his face that needed six stitches after the struggle.
Llanso is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault and battery, operating under the influence and resisting arrest.
He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Tuesday.
