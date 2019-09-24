



DEDHAM (CBS) — Uniquely designed playing cards will be placed in the Norfolk County Correctional Center. The decks will include information on unsolved murders and cold cases.

Acting Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry McDermott introduced the cards Tuesday.

“We want to make sure that we can bring closure and justice to the families who are still grieving or waiting for some of these unsolved cases,” said McDermott.

On the cards is a picture of someone who is missing, the victim of an unsolved crime, or someone who is wanted. The person’s name, gender, age, last known location and details of the event are also there.

“Inmates love to talk. So there is an anonymous tip line. One thing we found, in working with our internal affairs and hand in hand with the district attorney’s office, is we do get credible, actionable information from our inmates. They know when they pick up the phone to call out or somebody calls in, that that line is being recorded and yet, week after week, month after month, we get information that we can act upon, that helps us with unsolved cases,” McDermott said.

The cards have been used in other states including Oklahoma, Florida, and Rhode Island. According to sister station WPRI-12, the cards have produced tips and gotten people to talk about the cases again.

McDermott said he first heard of the idea back in 2011 when a man approached him after Louisana began a similar initiative.

He also mentioned the cards are inexpensive, making it easy to replace cases with different cases when an arrest is made.

One person included in the deck was just arrested a few days ago in Florida.