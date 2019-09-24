Must See Mookie: Betts Guns Down Runner At Third From Right FieldThe 2019 Red Sox season has been one filled with many more losses than highlights. On Monday night, at least Boston fans got one of each.

Bruins Don't Think David Krejci's Lower-Body Injury Is Anything SeriousBruins center David Krejci suffered a lower-body injury during the team's preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, but the team doesn't sound too concerned about the affliction.

Sony Michel Hosts Football Clinic For Women At Gillette StadiumMore than 300 women laced up their sneakers and rushed the field at Gillette Stadium.

Playoff-Contending Rays Score 6 In 4th, Beat Red Sox 7-4The Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Patriots Place Fullback James Develin On Injured ReserveThe season is likely over for one of the Patriots’ most reliable players.