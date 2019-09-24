  • WBZ TVOn Air

FOXBORO (CBS) – Kenny Chesney’s signature summer event is returning to the Gillette Stadium.

The country music superstar took a year off from touring in 2019. But on Tuesday, Chesney announced dates for his “Chillaxification Tour.”

The tour will include an August 28 stop at Gillette Stadium. It will mark Chesney’s 20th performance at the venue.

Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti will open up for Chesney.

Tickets go on sale October 4 at 10 a.m.

