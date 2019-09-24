FOXBORO (CBS) – Kenny Chesney’s signature summer event is returning to the Gillette Stadium.
The country music superstar took a year off from touring in 2019. But on Tuesday, Chesney announced dates for his “Chillaxification Tour.”
The tour will include an August 28 stop at Gillette Stadium. It will mark Chesney’s 20th performance at the venue.
No Shoes Nation!
Come get some Chillaxification at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020! @KennyChesney returns to Foxboro with @FLAGALine, @OldDominion & @MichaelFranti for the Chillaxification Tour 2020.
Tickets on sale Friday, 10/4 at 10am.
More info: https://t.co/VFSJLHL4wn pic.twitter.com/zKVBuQ6JH6
— Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) September 24, 2019
Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti will open up for Chesney.
Tickets go on sale October 4 at 10 a.m.
