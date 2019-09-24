Comments
HUBBARDSTON (CBS) – Firefighters responded to a home in Hubbardston early Tuesday morning after a tablet caught fire while charging overnight.
The fire happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Madison Way. Firefighters entered the smoky condo unit to find “a tablet that had caught on fire while charging, which had also burnt some papers next to it.”
The fire triggered the smoke alarm, waking up the condo occupant who was able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.
“Without working smoke alarms this minor incident could have ended much differently!” the department posted to Facebook. “Make sure you have working smoke alarms and test them regularly, it could save your life.”
A photo shared by the department shows the charred tablet and case.
