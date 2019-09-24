Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) — A Friendly’s on Cape Cod has closed. The chain confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Route 28 location in Falmouth shut down for good on Sunday.
“As shifting consumer demographics and market dynamics present challenges across the industry, franchisees sometimes must make the difficult decision to close an underperforming location that can no longer be sustained by the local market, as is the case with the Falmouth, MA restaurant,” Friendly’s said in a statement.
All former Falmouth workers are being offered positions at Friendly’s restaurants in Hyannis and Plymouth.
Earlier this month, the Friendly’s on Route 1 in Saugus closed.
The first Friendly’s location opened in Springfield in 1935.
