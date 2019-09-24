WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) – Elizabeth Warren continues to climb to the top of Democratic presidential primary polls. A new Monmouth University survey has the Massachusetts senator leading the field in New Hampshire.
The poll released Tuesday has Warren earning 27% of the vote from Granite State Democrats and unaffiliated likely voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden is in second with 25%, within the margin of error.
NEW HAMPSHIRE DEM PRIMARY POLL: #2020 #FITN:
27% @EWarren (⬆ 19 pts from May)
25% @JoeBiden (⬇ 11 pts)
12% @BernieSanders (⬇ 6 pts)
10% @PeteButtigieg (⬆ 1 pt)
3% @KamalaHarris (⬇ 3 pts)
2% @TulsiGabbard, Booker, Klobuchar, Steyer, Yanghttps://t.co/BP3jucafi5
— MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) September 24, 2019
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders comes in at 12%, followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 10%. No other candidate has more than 3%.
It’s a stark contrast from Monmouth’s last New Hampshire poll taken in May. Back then, Warren only polled at 8%, with Biden at 36%. Sanders was at 18%.
“Warren continues to look stronger with every new poll. She seems to be picking up support across the spectrum with gains coming at the expense of both Biden and Sanders,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, in a statement.
In Iowa, a weekend Des Moines Register poll showed Warren also leading Biden by 2 points among likely caucus goers, 22% to 20%.
Warren’s campaign announced Tuesday it would be launching “an eight-figure TV and digital advertising campaign to make our case to primary voters in the first four states.”
