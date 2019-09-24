Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police said charges are possible after a fight between a parent and bus driver Tuesday morning in Cambridge.
The 29-year-old parent and 45-year-old driver were involved in the incident on Rindge Ave. around 7:15 a.m.
Cambridge Police said the parent was upset with something the driver previously said to a child, and confronted them. After words were exchanged, the parent allegedly hit the driver and the two were separated.
The bus driver was taken to an area hospital with head pain. No one has been arrested, but Cambridge Police said charges may be pursued by involved parties later.
