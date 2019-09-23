Comments
WALTHAM (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was taken into police custody Monday morning, suspected of stabbing two women in Waltham.
Police were called to a home on Wheelock Road just after 1:30 a.m. and found two women who had been stabbed repeatedly. They were rushed to hospitals and investigators said both are expected to survive. Their names have not been made public.
Officers began searching for the attacker and received a call just before 3:30 a.m. that someone “covered in blood” broke into a car. They believed this was the same person who stabbed the women.
Then, just after 5 a.m. police found their suspect, who they identified as a 16-year-old boy.
No other information is available at this point in their investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.