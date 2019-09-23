BOSTON (CBS) — A quarter of Americans sit for more than eight hours a day, putting them at higher risk for weight gain and early death, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But a new study out of Spain suggests standing burns more calories than sitting.
Researchers looked at 50 young adults and found that they expended about 10 percent more energy while standing than while lying down or sitting. There were no differences between lying and sitting.
They say spending more time standing could be a simple strategy to modestly increase the number of calories burned.
While standing may be healthier for you it should not replace exercise, because standing for six hours only burns an additional 48 calories which is equivalent to about 14 grapes.
