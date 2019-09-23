FOXBORO (CBS) – More than 300 women laced up their sneakers and rushed the football field at Gillette Stadium.
“Throughout all 18 drills, it’s just so much fun,” said Jillian Tierney of Green Harbor.
The New England Women’s Clinic has become somewhat of a Patriots tradition. This year’s host – running back Sony Michel.
“Going through some of the drills with them and you know, just seeing them have fun. Smile and have fun,” Michel said.
Footballs were flying; from passes and tackles, to a Gronk-style spike.
The annual event takes on a deeper meaning – beyond just football. “ProCamps” founder says it’s about bringing women together to break the stereotype between women and sports. And Michel agrees.
“They’re out here able to run a drill the same way guys are able to run a drill,” Michel said. “They can catch the ball, the knowledge of the game is there. I think that stereotype is B.S.”
And all 300 women came ready to play – with something to prove.
“This is case and point. We are strong, we are independent. We are definitely a force not to be reckon with,” said Tierney.
You must log in to post a comment.