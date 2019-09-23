



BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady largely avoided the subject of Antonio Brown on Monday, saying only he has personal feelings about a “difficult situation” that he chooses not to share.

The Patriots released Brown on Friday. Brown was previously accused of rape in a civil lawsuit, and was then accused of sending intimidating messages to a woman who alleged sexual misconduct by the wide receiver.

Brady was asked about the decision to release Brown during his appearance on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI.

“I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share,” said Brady. “That is about it. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel.”

Brady then opined about what his teammates as a whole mean to him, and how he tries to get the best out of them.

“You try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential, whatever situation it is,” Brady said. “I’ve had a lot of teammates over the years. You invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That is what makes a great team. That is what makes a great brotherhood. I think in the end, that is the endearing trait about sports.”

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that not everyone in the Patriots locker room was thrilled with the decision to release Brown.

“Several players privately voiced their displeasure that the move was made, as Brown had made a positive impression on teammates in a short time. He did things in practice no one else could do,” Rapoport reported.

Brown sent out a flurry of tweets on Sunday, before deleting many of them. In the tweets, Brown said he was done playing in the NFL and was critical of the league’s owners, including Robert Kraft.