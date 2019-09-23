BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots won in a rather lopsided affair on Sunday afternoon, but they suffered a potentially significant loss prior to halftime when Julian Edelman departed the game with a chest injury.

And while the initial news showed that X-rays were negative, the 33-year-old is not yet out of the woods.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Monday that Edelman is expected to undergo further testing, which may include an MRI, in order to try to figure out exactly what he’s dealing with.

Told that Julian Edelman will have more tests today. Possible MRI to see if there is any damage to the rib cartilage. As @RapSheet reported yesterday, X-Rays were negative #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 23, 2019

Edelman suffered the injury when Jets defensive lineman delivered a hit to Edelman’s midsection while the receiver was being tackled.

Patriots say Julian Edelman is questionable to return. Chest. Video (if you missed it) pic.twitter.com/F3ivzxBxAf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 22, 2019

Prior to the injury, Edelman was leading the Patriots in receptions (7) and yards (62), and he caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady. On the season, Edelman leads the Patriots with 17 receptions and 196 receiving yards. He’s also rushed twice for nine yards and completed a 32-yard pass.

The Patriots will be traveling to Buffalo to face the 3-0 Bills on Sunday. The Bills currently have the sixth-best defense in terms of yards allowed per game, while allowing the fifth-fewest point through three weeks.