BOSTON (CBS) – The last thing Christopher Jones wants to do when he gets home from a long day, or on a weekend, is start up the lawn mower.
“I don’t like to mow lawns, it’s very hard. I have a busy schedule,” he said.
But the Roslindale man has one family member who insists the grass says neat, his Chihuahua-Maltese mix, Lola.
Since Lola doesn’t like to go out when the grass is long, Chris uses GreenPal, an app to order lawn service on demand. Think Uber for your grass.
“It was very convenient because the person that I used was out of commission for a while. I came across this and I was like, wow this is awesome,” he told WBZ-TV.
Simply log onto the app and request a job. Area landscapers will bid and the homeowner chooses which bid they want to accept.
Landscapers like it too because it can help fill gaps in their schedule in areas where they are already working.
“If we have an hour or two down, we just look at the app and make more business for ourselves,” explained Louis Baez of MetroWest-based Mow and Grow Landscaping.
According to Jones, the service makes life easier for both him and Lola.
“[I am] very impressed,” he said.
Green Pal also offers snow removal services.
