FITCHBURG (CBS) – As many as 60 people have been forced out of their homes after fire tore through an apartment complex in Fitchburg.
Flames broke out in the converted school building on Beekman Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and burned through the night into early Monday morning. Part of the roof collapsed.
One person was rescued from the third floor by a ladder truck. A second resident escaped on her own. Both were brought to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on their conditions.
“One thing was the size of the building. It’s a 24-room apartment complex. We did have a problem with some water. Water issues. We’re up on a hill here. So we did have to lay quite a bit of line to get the high pressure from the main street down below. That was probably the biggest issue,” Fitchburg Fire Captain Dante Suarez told reporters.
It’s not known yet how or where the fire started.
