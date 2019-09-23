



BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force in Boston is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person believed to be responsible for robbing nearly a dozen convenience stores around Greater Boston within the last four months.

The suspect hit stores in Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton and most recently Quincy.

Officials say the suspect’s M.O. – the same in every robbery – as it was in Everest market in Quincy on Saturday. Calmly walking into each store, during closing time and heading straight for the cash register. Leaving each clerk, scared for their life.

The suspect, who carried a semi-automatic handgun, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Store clerk Bishu Manandhar told WBZ before she knew it, the suspect was at her register, “two seconds, maybe, he was at the register with me. And he opened the register.

He started saying, ‘Don’t lie to me. Open the other register’. I have two registers, so he got all the money,” Manandhar explained.

Along with money, the suspect tried to steal her cellphone. Manandhar fought back. “I just started grabbing,” she said.

Telling WBZ despite the risk, she wasn’t scared. “No! I need my phone.” Going on to say, her phone has irreplaceable memories.

According to authorities the robberies started on May 24, 2019, at approximately 10:20 p.m., the suspect entered the Fairmont Food Mart, 674 Truman Parkway in Hyde Park and approached the cashier and demanded money.

A month later, on August 17, at approximately 7:58 p.m., the suspect walked into Five Corners Market at 161 Newbury Avenue in Quincy. A white logo could be seen on the left leg of his black pants. Making off with money and cigarettes.

Little more than an hour later that same night, he entered Milton Food Mart, 133 Brook Road in Milton and demanded money. The suspect got away with cash and the attendant’s wallet.

Less than 24 hours later, he approached a cashier at Mullaney’s Variety Package, 203 West Squantum Street in Quincy and demanded money.

The following night, on August 19, he entered Terri’s Market, 12 Louise Road in Dedham. Holding the clerk at gunpoint, he got away with money from the cashier a hand gun, police say he’s used in every robbery, while wearing dark clothing, gray gloves, black pants, and a mask.

On August 23, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect, again, masked and wearing identical clothing, robbed the PIT Stop sandwich shop, 695 Truman Parkway in Hyde Park.

Days later, returning back to the Milton Food Mart, where he demanded money from the cashier.

Police hope the public might recognize the suspect – who walks with a distinct limp.

Manandhar said, he wore a half mask during her robbery and described him as a black man. Unable to sleep at night, she said it’s an image she’ll never forget. “At night, it comes in mind,” she said. “In my face.”

If you have any information about these robberies contact police.