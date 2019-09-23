Patriots Place Fullback James Develin On Injured ReserveThe season is likely over for one of the Patriots’ most reliable players.

Report: Julian Edelman Will 'Be Good' After Suffering Rib InjuryWhile the initial news showed that X-rays were negative, the 33-year-old is not yet out of the woods.

'I Did My Job': Dana Jacobson Responds To Icy Stare From Bill BelichickBill Belichick wasn’t in the mood to talk about the Patriots’ decision to release Antonio Brown before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Josh Gordon Is A Tough Human Being And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsJosh Gordon is crazy tough, the Jets are crazy bad, and a million more leftover thoughts from the Patriots' win over the Jets.

Gunner Olszewski On Muffed Punt: 'It's Unacceptable'Things can change in a hurry once the real games begin in the NFL, and the 22-year-old learned that on Sunday.