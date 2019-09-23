Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A third person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts, health officials confirm.
The victim is among the 10 EEE cases that have already been diagnosed this year.
The Department of Public Health says a hospital recently reported the death. No other information has been released about the victim.
CHECK: Map Of Communities At Risk
A Freetown man and Fairhaven woman have also died from the mosquito-borne virus this year.
The risk of EEE will remain until the first killing frost.
