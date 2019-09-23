Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A third person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts.
The victim was from Hampden County in the western part of the state, according to the Department of Public Health, and is among the 10 EEE cases that have already been diagnosed this year. A DPH spokesperson said a hospital recently reported the death.
No other information has been released about the victim.

A Freetown man in his 70’s and Fairhaven woman in her 50’s have also died from the mosquito-borne virus this year.
The risk of EEE will remain until the first killing frost.
