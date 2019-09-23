Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – Flames broke out a Brockton home early Monday morning. But thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner, the bulk of the work was done before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were called to Elmwood Ave. overnight for a kitchen fire that had begun to spread.
The homeowner, however, was able to use water from his outdoor swimming pool to knock down the majority of the fire before the fire department arrived.
Brockton firefighters said the homeowner used 5-gallon buckets of water from the pool.
