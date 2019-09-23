Filed Under:Amazon, Boston News, Burlington News


BURLINGTON (CBS) — Burlington police officers took to delivering Amazon packages Monday morning after over a dozen were found in a dumpster. A groundskeeper at Chestnut Hill Cemetery discovered the packages and alerted police.

They are investigating how the packages ended up there, the department said.

“To ensure that everyone gets their merchandise in a timely fashion (and without too much red tape!) we are delivering the packages to the proper addresses. If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!” police tweeted.

