BURLINGTON (CBS) — Burlington police officers took to delivering Amazon packages Monday morning after over a dozen were found in a dumpster. A groundskeeper at Chestnut Hill Cemetery discovered the packages and alerted police.
They are investigating how the packages ended up there, the department said.
A diligent grounds keeper at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery came across something suspicious this morning and called us right away.
It appears that a number of Amazon Packages were dumped in one of their garbage disposal bins.
We are investigating to see how they wound up there. pic.twitter.com/cI11ewRoHc
— Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 23, 2019
“To ensure that everyone gets their merchandise in a timely fashion (and without too much red tape!) we are delivering the packages to the proper addresses. If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!” police tweeted.
