BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be without running back James White on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that White will not play. The versatile running back’s wife is expected to give birth.
This is the second time early in the season a key Patriots player has missed a game due to the birth of a child. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was out for opening night as his wife gave birth.
The Patriots and Jets play at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium on WBZ-TV.
