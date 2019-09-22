Comments
LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A Leominster firefighter died after an ATV crash Saturday night, according to the Leominster Fire Fighters Local 1841 IAFF Facebook page. Randy Pouliot has been with the Leominster Fire Department for 16 years.
“Randy was involved in an ATV accident last night, near his home in the Gardner, Ashburnham area and pronounced dead at the scene,” said the post.
“The Leominster Fire Department would like to thank the Firefighters, EMS Personnel and Police Officers who responded to the scene and cared for Randy.”
The Gardner Fire Department shared the post and said Pouliot was a firefighter there before joining Leominster.
