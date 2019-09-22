



FOXBORO (CBS) — The first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets was pretty much one big party for the home team, but that positivity took a hit late in the first half when Julian Edelman suffered an injury.

Edelman caught a pass for a gain of three yards on a second-and-4 late in the second quarter, absorbing a heavy hit from Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

Edelman grabbed at his midsection and made his way to the sideline. With receiver Josh Gordon already occupying the medical tent, Edelman headed to the locker room with under a minute left in the half.

Patriots say Julian Edelman is questionable to return. Chest. Video (if you missed it) pic.twitter.com/F3ivzxBxAf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 22, 2019

The Patriots took the field in the third quarter, while Edelman stayed behind.

The Patriots announced during the opening drive of the second half that Edelman suffered a chest injury and was questionable to return.

Edelman caught a team-high seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Gordon ended up shaking off whatever injury forced him to the medical tent in the first half, but he suffered a finger or hand injury early in the third quarter when trying to block on the outside on a Phillip Dorsett run.

Gordon returned to the game with two of his fingers taped together shortly after departing.

In the fourth quarter, the Patriots announced that Edelman would not be returning to the game.