WAKEFIELD (CBS) – Police say there’s no credible danger to Wakefield’s Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School after a student allegedly posted a threat to the school on Snapchat.
The threat, posted Saturday, included an image of a firearm and a warning not to attend school on Monday. It was allegedly made by a Northeast student that lives in Revere.
Police have determined there is no credible threat following a report of a concerning social media post allegedly made by a student. https://t.co/e8XeMdpbAo
— NortheastMetroTech (@NEMetroTech) September 21, 2019
The Wakefield and Revere police are investigating the post, but have determined that the threat is not credible.
The school said the student will be disciplined according to Northeast’s code of conduct.
“Any threat, whether it’s legitimate or not, merits a serious and thorough response,” Superintendent David DiBarri said. “We’re confident, based on the work of our colleagues with the Wakefield and Revere police departments, that there is no danger to our school community and we’ll remain vigilant in order to ensure the safety of students and staff going forward.”
You must log in to post a comment.