



FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Revolution fans were tailgating at Gillette Stadium for Saturday’s game with Salt Lake, but football wasn’t far from their minds. They were still reacting to the Pats decision to cut ties with Antonio Brown.

“I feel bad that it happened. But I think it was probably a wise decision” said one fan.

Another Revs fan was more direct. “I’d rather root for a team that I’d be happy to root for and proud to root for. I don’t think he helped that.”

Some say Brown’s departure will help open things up for the other receivers. “I think they’re gonna be OK. They’re gonna be better without him,” said a fan, who stopped short of saying the move was a relief. “I don’t know that it was a relief. He was a good player he added a dimension to the team. But now they can work back in Gordon; Dorsett’s gonna have a bigger role. Edelman’s gonna have a big role. This is what Brady’s comfortable with.”

Fans do say Brown was very talented, but there was plenty of drama.

“He would have been more of a distraction, I think, in the long run, so I think they’re probably better off in the long run, to be honest. You saw the way Belichick was reacting at every press conference. He ended up walking away, so I think in the long run, it’s probably better for team mentality to have him not around, most likely,” said a fan.