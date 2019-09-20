WORCESTER (CBS) — A K9 is back with the Worcester Police Department after he was stabbed on the job earlier this month. Beebs, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, appeared ready for work in an Instagram post with a photo taken Thursday at a training session.
On Sept. 7, Beebs and Officer Dan Pennellatore responded to Foster Street where a man was threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire. They found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Perez, hiding in the bushes and threatening police.
While Beebs was trying to help apprehend Perez, the man was able to stab the K9 with a screwdriver. Beebs “sustained a laceration to his mouth, several head wounds and swelling,” police said.
View this post on Instagram
K9 of the Month –K9 Beebs K9 Beebs returned to work this week after being stabbed with a screwdriver multiple times in the head while on duty. The incident took place on September 7th when Officer Dan Pennellatore and his K9 partner Beebs were called to 60 Foster Street where a suspect was threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire. The suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Perez was located crouched down behind shrubs threatening to harm police. Mr. Perez ignored all commands and continued to threaten police. K9 Beebs was deployed to aid in apprehending Mr. Perez. Mr. Perez stabbed K9 Beebs multiple times in the head with a screwdriver. Officers were able to remove Mr. Perez from the shrubs and place him in custody. Mr. Perez was charged with Assault and Battery on Ambulance Personnel, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, three counts of Armed Assault to Murder, Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, two counts of Animal Cruelty and Threatening to Commit a Crime. K9 Beebs sustained a laceration to his mouth, several head wounds and swelling. The department was inundated with support from well-wishers, who hoped for a speedy recovery. Thank you again for all your support for K9 Beebs and his handler Officer Dan Pennellatore! This photo was taken yesterday at a training session K9 Beebs attended with the rest of the K9 Unit. Beebs, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been with the department for two and a half years. #k9 #k9unit #police #worcester #thankyou #dog
Perez was charged with assault and battery on ambulance personnel, assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of armed assault to murder, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, two counts of animal cruelty and threatening to commit a crime.
Beebs has been with the department for two and a half years.
You must log in to post a comment.