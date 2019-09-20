BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Whitey Bulger’s family is reportedly filing a $200 million wrongful death claim against the federal government.
The family told the Wall Street Journal Friday that the claim is part of their effort to find out why Bulger was transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia last year.
He was serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes when he was beaten to death October 30, 2018, hours after he was transferred to the prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. He was 89 years old.
“We believe that James Bulger was deliberately placed in harm’s way,” the Bulger family said in a statement to the paper. “There is simply no other explanation for the transfer of someone in his condition and inmate status to be placed in the general population of one of the country’s most violent federal penitentiaries.”
Authorities have said two Massachusetts mobsters are under suspicion in the killing. No charges have been filed.
The Bulger family’s claim is a necessary precursor for a lawsuit, according to the Journal. The family told the paper they wouldn’t get any money from an award because of all the civil judgements and restitution orders against Bulger.
There has been no comment from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.