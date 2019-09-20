Report: Patriots, NFL Have Told Antonio Brown To No Longer Contact AccuserAfter text messages surfaced showing Antonio Brown sending text messages to a woman that accused him of an unwelcome sexual advance, the lawyer for that woman has said that both the New England Patriots and the National Football League have instructed Brown to no longer make such contact.

Tom Brady Focused On New York Jets, Not Antonio Brown StoriesAntonio Brown may have been a major talking point outside the walls of Gillette Stadium on Friday, but inside the locker room, mum's the word.

'The Patriots Have Been A Machine': CBS Pittsburgh Sports Anchor Bob PompeaniThe Patriots steamrolled their first two opponents, and with the Jets starting practice squad QB Luke Falk, that trend should continue Sunday.

Patriots Sticking With Marshall Newhouse At Left Tackle For Foreseeable FutureYes, outside of all the Antonio Brown stories, the New England Patriots do have to go about their business this week on the football field. And in that regard, they have a pretty significant challenge facing them on the offensive line.

Bill Belichick Once Again Cuts Off Press Conference When Peppered With Antonio Brown QuestionsWhen Bill Belichick takes the podium in Foxboro, he does so with the intention of solely discussing football. He made that clear last week, and he made it clear once again on Friday.