WESTPORT (CBS) — A Westport student was taken to the hospital Friday after he behaved disruptively after using an e-cigarette that contained THC, according to police.
Westport police said they were called to Westport High School by a report of a student acting erratically and violently and showing signs of being intoxicated. The student’s behavior was reportedly so extreme that he had to be restrained for his safety and the safety of others.
An investigation by high school administrators found that several students had used an e-cigarette with a mix of THC and nicotine, police said. As a result, another student was taken to a hospital.
THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Police said all students known to have used the e-cigarette were evaluated by medical professionals. No further information has been released.
This incident comes in the wake of dozens of Massachusetts residents, including high schoolers, suffering from vaping-related illnesses.
You must log in to post a comment.