Comments
PEPPERELL (CBS) — A small skydiving plane crashed at Skydive Pepperell around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Two people were in the plane at the time but they were not injured, police said.
The plane could be seen in the brush about 50 feet away from the runway at the skydive-only airport.
“A preliminary investigation indicates that Cessna Caravan was attempting to land following a skydiving run when its nose struck the runway, causing it to leave the pavement and come to rest in the grass,” said police.
The FAA will also investigate the cause of the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.