



BOSTON (CBS) — After text messages surfaced showing Antonio Brown sending text messages to a woman that accused him of an unwelcome sexual advance, the lawyer for that woman has said that both the New England Patriots and the National Football League have instructed Brown to no longer make such contact.

Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko — who broke the story of the text messaging late Thursday night — provided an update on Friday afternoon, stating that the lawyer for the accuser heard back from the NFL after contacting the league about the messages from Brown.

“The NFL advised us that the Patriots directed Mr. Brown to have no further contact with our client, either directly or through his associate,” Klemko said in a relaying of a message from the woman’s lawyer. “The NFL also advised us that it contacted Mr. Brown’s representative and reiterated that Mr. Brown was to cease and desist efforts to contact or intimidate our client.”

Additionally, in the letter sent to the league, the lawyer alleges that one of the members of the group text chain is a “convicted steroid and drug dealer.”

They also released a copy of their letter to the NFL, the Patriots and Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/6dtSXuYknW — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 20, 2019

The client “is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her,” according to the letter, which also noted that the woman has not and is not seeking any money from Brown.

The lawyer also told Klemko that “the NFL has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation under its Personal Conduct Policy. We will cooperate fully with the NFL in this investigation to ensure that the threats and intimidation against our client cease, and that she and her family remain safe.”

Bill Belichick told reporters Friday that “there are some things that [the Patriots are] looking into” and that “We take all the situations with our team seriously,” but otherwise refused to comment further on any matters involving Brown.

UPDATE: The Patriots released Antonio Brown from their roster on Friday afternoon.