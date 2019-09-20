BOSTON (CBS) — Here we go again. Another week, another game where the Patriots are big favorites. Big, BIG favorites.

After covering the 19-point spread against the Dolphins last weekend, the Pats head into Week 3’s clash with the Jets as heavy favorites once again. Some places have them favored by as many as 23.5 points. Those spreads mean nothing to the players, of course, but goes to show just how dominant the Patriots have been over the first two weeks of the season.

Will those good times keep rolling in Foxboro this weekend? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston Sports teams sure thinks so:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Patriots are favored by more than three touchdowns this weekend, depending where you look. I’m surprised it’s not higher.

The Jets are hurting, down to their third-string quarterback, Luke Falk, who was previously on their practice squad. The Patriots have outscored their opponents 76-3 in their first two games and haven’t given up a touchdown yet this season.

Patriots 34, Jets 9

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

This week is a lot like last week, except the venue is Gillette Stadium. The Pats are 20 or so point favorites again and not much has changed, except the Jets have more talent on both sides of the ball than Miami.

But, they won’t have Sam Darnold (or even Trevor Siemian) at QB and that is everything in this NFL! Pats roll again with the biggest concern being the hits they allow on Tom Brady.

Patriots 41, Jets 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

There is really no reason to complicate this. The New York Jets are coming to Foxboro, on a short week, and they have to play their third-string quarterback.

Add to that, the Patriots defense is tops in all the defensive categories that count. This game will be an uphill battle for the Jets and they are not going to win. Sometimes, you are not good enough and right now the Jets are not even close.

Get ready for another game where New England’s opponent doesn’t score a touchdown.

Patriots 39, Jets 3

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The one thing the Jets are good at this year is hitting hard. They’re going to deliver some painful shots to the Patriots all afternoon long. The Patriots have to hope they can escape healthy, and that violence from Gregg Williams’ defensive unit will keep the Patriots from really running it up like they did in Miami.

Le’Veon Bell will also prove to be slippery, getting the Jets into field goal range exactly twice.

Patriots 31, Jets 6

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

My father in-law is a Jets fan. He’s a good man and I feel bad for him whenever we talk football. I’m going to feel even worse for him on Sunday.

The Jets defense is pretty good, they’re just not very bright. They hit hard, but lots of those hits come when they aren’t supposed to be hitting someone. That is the biggest concern for the Patriots on Sunday, especially with the offensive line being held together by duct tape.

The Patriots will still score a lot of points. The Jets will not. Let the touchdown-less streak continue for the New England defense.

Patriots 38, Jets 9

