BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Tom Brady is going to gut his way through his calf ailment.
After being listed all week on the Patriots’ injury report with a calf injury, the quarterback was removed from the injury report on Friday. That means Brady will be fully healthy for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
Brady won’t, however, have his trusty fullback sharing a backfield with him, as James Develin was ruled out of Sunday’s game due to a neck injury.
For the Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold is of course listed as out, as he recovers from mononucleosis, as is linebacker Jordan Jenkins. Linebacker C.J. Mosley, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams are all listed as doubtful, while eigtht Jets are listed as questionable.
The complete injury report for both teams is below.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
FB James Develin, Neck
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
LB Shilique Calhoun, Not Injury Related (DNP)
OT Marcus Cannon, Shoulder (LP)
TE Ryan Izzo, Calf (LP)
TE Matt LaCosse, Ankle (DNP)
NEW YORK JETS
OUT
QB Sam Darnold, Illness (DNP)
LB Jordan Jenkins, Calf (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
LB C.J. Mosley, Groin (DNP)
WR Demaryius Thomas, Hamstring/Knee (DNP)
DL Quinnen Williams, Ankle (DNP)
QUESTIONABLE
OL Kelvin Beachum, Ankle (LP)
WR Josh Belamy, Shoulder (LP)
RB Trenton Cannon, Ankle / Hamstring (LP)
DL Steve McLendon, Hip (LP)
S Rontez Miles, Hip (LP)
G Kelechi Osemele, Knee (DNP)
CB Brian Poole, Groin (LP)
OL Brian Winters, Shoulder (LP)
