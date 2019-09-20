Patriots Release Antonio BrownAntonio Brown's Patriots career is over after one game.

Report: Patriots, NFL Have Told Antonio Brown To No Longer Contact AccuserAfter text messages surfaced showing Antonio Brown sending text messages to a woman that accused him of an unwelcome sexual advance, the lawyer for that woman has said that both the New England Patriots and the National Football League have instructed Brown to no longer make such contact.

Patriots-Jets: Tom Brady Removed From Report, James Develin Out For Sunday's GameIt appears as though Tom Brady is going to gut his way through his calf ailment.

After Social Media Complaints, Tom Brady Makes Nice With RefsA day after complaining on social media that there were too many penalties in the game he was watching on TV, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tried to make nice with the NFL referees.

NBA Teams Approve Stiffer Penalties For TamperingThe NBA's board of governors was unanimous Friday in its approval of a plan to stiffen potential penalties for tampering with players and employees under contract with other clubs, hoping for increased compliance in existing league rules.