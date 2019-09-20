ORLEANS (CBS) – A close call between a great white shark and a surfer Friday was caught on camera. The stunning photo shows a fin passing close by the man in a wet suit off Nauset Beach.
The Orleans Department of Natural Resources said the encounter happened at about 8 am. Joe Mault of Orleans Camera took the photo.
“A reminder to all beachgoers, as we continue into peak season for white shark activity” the department posted to Facebook. “Please remain vigilant.”
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy called the photo “incredible.”
“This highlights that sharks are not out to get humans, and is also a reminder that we are still in the peak of white shark activity off the coast of Cape Cod through October,” the organization said.
Earlier this month, a photographer captured a stunning image of a great white shark leaping out of the water off Truro’s Head of the Meadow Beach.
