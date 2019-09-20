Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 3: Start David Montgomery, Sit Phillip LindsayThe Fantasy Football Today experts weigh in on why Bears RB David Montgomery is a better option than Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay this week.

Jets WR Robby Anderson Says Stephon Gilmore 'Gets Away' With 'A Lot' Of HoldingThe Patriots-Jets rivalry may not be burning quite as fiercely as it used to, but there is at least a little bit of chatter that ought to make Sunday's game a little bit more compelling.

Report: Antonio Brown Accuser Says He Sent Her ‘Intimidating’ Texts After SI StoryThe woman who accused New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct in a 2017 incident now reportedly claims Brown sent her "intimidating" texts this week after her story appeared in Sports Illustrated.

Patriots-Jets Week 3 PredictionsHere we go again. Another week, another game where the Patriots are big favorites. Big, BIG favorites.

Tom Brady Complains About 'Ridiculous Penalties' Via Twitter During Thursday Night FootballThe QB took to his Twitter account -- which is generally reserved for dad jokes and pump-up videos -- to vent about penalties in the Titans-Jaguars game.