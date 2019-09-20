BOSTON (CBS) – People are skipping school and work around the world Friday to pressure leaders to take action on climate change.
The Global Climate Strikes, which are taking place in Boston, several U.S. cities and more than 150 countries, have been scheduled ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit on Monday, September 23.
Organizers of the Boston event say they expect thousands of people to show up at City Hall Plaza, where a rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. At 1 p.m. the crowd is expected to march to the Massachusetts State House where they plan to demand Governor Baker to declare a climate emergency.
The strikes are following the lead of 16-year old climate crusader Greta Thunberg of Sweden who has been skipping school on Fridays since August of 2018 to protest outside the Swedish Parliament.
For more information on the Boston event, visit strikewithus.org/boston/
