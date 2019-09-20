BOSTON (CBS) — A man in his 70s has become the second person to die and the 10th person to be diagnosed with the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health said Friday. The man was a Freetown resident, according to the town.
There are 35 communities at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for EEE.
Check: Map Of Communities At Risk
Additionally, a second person, a man in his 50s from Plymouth County, was diagnosed with West Nile Virus.
Health officials urged the public to use bug spray, reduce exposed skin and stay indoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Last month, a Fairhaven mother lost her life to EEE. A five-year-old girl from Sudbury was also diagnosed with EEE but she has shown signs of improvement.
