ATTLEBORO (CBS) – State Police have released a photo of the SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run on I-95 in Attleboro on Monday night.
Police are looking for a white Cadillac Escalade that likely has front end damage including a broken head light.
A white woman, who is believed to be approximately 5’4” tall and 160 pounds may have been driving the SUV at the time of the crash.
Police say 50-year-old Joe Gauthier was struck and killed on the southbound side of I-95 between 9:30-9:45 Monday night. He is believed to be homeless but may have ties to Pawtucket, RI.
The driver of the Escalade is believed to have stopped on the left side of the highway, briefly exited the SUV and then drove off.
Anyone with information should contact Trooper McKelligan of the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County at 508-993-2016.
You must log in to post a comment.