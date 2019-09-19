Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Prosecutors have upgraded charges against a man already in custody to murder in connection to a body that was found wrapped in bubble wrap and burned in Worcester last week.
Three men are facing charges in the death of 30-year-old Benjamin Pacheco.
Rafael Guzman was arraigned last week on one count of accessory after the fact. On Thursday, the Worcester District Attorney’s office said Guzman is now charged with murder.
Primitivo Matos and Daniel Luis Rivera were also arrested in connection in the case. They face charges of accessory after the fact.
Authorities say Pacheco appeared to have suffered a neck wound.
