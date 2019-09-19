MELROSE (CBS) – A wheelchair transport van was stolen from a parking lot at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital Thursday morning.
Police said the 2016 Ford Transit van, known as a “chair car,” was reported missing between 6:30 and 6:40 a.m. It has Massachusetts license plates with the number 2744. The van was at the hospital to pick up a patient who was being discharged.
Melrose Police told WBZ-TV there were no patients in the van at the time and no one was hurt. Armstrong Ambulance, which owns the vehicle, said there were no medications or medical equipment on board.
The van is not a full life support ambulance, according to Police Lt. Brian Ladner.
Authorities are looking at surveillance video for additional evidence.
If anyone sees the van, call Melrose Police at 781-665-1212.
