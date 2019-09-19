



BOSTON (CBS) — A Miami Dolphins linebacker was given some guidelines from a referee in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. That guy playing quarterback for the Pats — don’t touch him.

Miami’s Raekwon McMillan delivered a shot on Tom Brady at one point during Sunday’s 43-0 Patriots blowout win, a hit that was completely clean and, really, just a football play. However, after the hit, the second-year linebacker was given a warning from a ref.

“Tom didn’t say anything but the referee said, ‘Stay off Tom,'” McMillan told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I put my hands up in the air and said ‘I got you.'”

No shock here. The NFL wants to protect quarterbacks, and Tom Brady is the best in the league. It’s nothing new, really, but will no doubt lead to plenty of conspiracy theories outside of New England.

And it didn’t seem to bother McMilllan too much. He got a lick in on Tom Brady, a moment he won’t soon forget.

“I’m still looking for pictures from the hit so I can hang it up and show my kids some day,” said McMillan.

Miami sacked Brady twice on Sunday, and were only given credit for one other QB hit in the loss. Brady carved the Dolphins defense apart, throwing for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and rushed for another from a yard out. He did, however, make an appearance on New England’s injury reporter on Wednesday, limited in practice with a calf injury.

McMillan will get another chance to hit — or to not hit — Brady when the Dolphins visit Foxboro in Week 17.