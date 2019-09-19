BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took the practice field on Thursday, gearing up for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Before the session began, Brady spent a little 1-on-1 time with his newest weapon, Antonio Brown. The two appeared to be discussing what Brady expects on certain routes, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
The big story with Brady was that there was no noticeable limp for the quarterback on Thursday, after he was limited during Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. We’ll know if Brady’s participation in Thursday’s practice when the team releases their injury report later in the afternoon.
At today’s media-access period at practice, what stood out was Tom Brady and Antonio Brown — seen in this video in the distance on the opposite sideline — spending some 1-on-1 time together. Brady seemed to be going over what he expects on certain routes. pic.twitter.com/jXRpvdvyHw
According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Brady’s injury is not considered serious and he will be in the lineup Sunday against the Jets.
The Patriots were without two players during the media portion of Thursday’s practice: fullback James Develin and defensive end Shilique Calhoun. Develin missed Wednesday’s session with a neck injury, while Calhoun’s absence was not injury related.
