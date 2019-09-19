WESTWOOD (CBS) – A school bus with kids on board got into a crash with a car and a box truck on Interstate 95 Thursday morning. Massachusetts State Police said one student, the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened just before Exit 14 on the northbound side of the highway by the Westwood/Dedham line. Fourteen children were on the bus at the time.
#MAtraffic Update: I-95 N/B prior to x14 in #Westwood, RTL remains closed. One student, oper of the school bus, and operator of veh all transported for treatment of minor injuries. https://t.co/sPdGQ6xs1W
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2019
The right lane remained closed as 9 a.m. Drivers in the area are being told to expect delays.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
