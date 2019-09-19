  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-95, School Bus Crash, Westwood News

WESTWOOD (CBS) – A school bus with kids on board got into a crash with a car and a box truck on Interstate 95 Thursday morning. Massachusetts State Police said one student, the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened just before Exit 14 on the northbound side of the highway by the Westwood/Dedham line. Fourteen children were on the bus at the time.

The right lane remained closed as 9 a.m. Drivers in the area are being told to expect delays.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

Comments