Antonio Brown Breaks Silence, Answers 4 Questions In Patriots Locker RoomAntonio Brown spoke for the first time as a member of the New England Patriots, chatting with reporters for one minute. He did not address sexual assault allegations by his former trainer.

23 minutes ago

Family Focus: How Positive Childhood Experiences Affect Mental HealthThere's been a lot of focus on the negative impacts of childhood trauma, but not as much attention on the benefits of positive experiences. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall and Paula Ebben discuss.

23 minutes ago

Gunmaker Colt Suspends Production Of AR-15 Rifles For Civilian MarketGunmaker Colt says it is suspending its production of rifles for the civilian market including the popular AR-15. Katie Johnston reports.

24 minutes ago

Patrice Bergeron Confident He'll Be On Ice For Bruins OpenerBruins forward Patrice Bergeron gave an update on his groin injury, and remains confident that he'll take the ice on October 3 when Boston opens their season against the Dallas Stars.

2 hours ago

TSA Officers Find Loaded Handgun In Carry-On Bag At Worcester AirportTSA officers at Worcester Regional Airport said they stopped a Winchendon woman at a security checkpoint Wednesday for having a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago