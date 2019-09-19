  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Methuen News


METHUEN (CBS) – A funeral director is asking the public to attend the Methuen services for U.S. Navy veteran Eileen Robichaud, who has no surviving family.

Robichaud was a longtime resident of Methuen who died recently at Brockton VA Hospital.

Eileen Robichaud. (Image Credit: Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home)

Aaron Mizen, the director of Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, said a graveside funeral service with military honors is scheduled for Elmwood Cemetery on North Lowell Street in Methuen on Friday at 11 a.m.

Robichaud was a decorated Korean War veteran. She served in a naval aviation squadron from 1953-1957.

Mizen extended a similar offer in March. Dozens of strangers attended a funeral for Albert Corn, a 95-year-old World War II veteran who had no family in the area.

