METHUEN (CBS) – A funeral director is asking the public to attend the Methuen services for U.S. Navy veteran Eileen Robichaud, who has no surviving family.
Robichaud was a longtime resident of Methuen who died recently at Brockton VA Hospital.
Aaron Mizen, the director of Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, said a graveside funeral service with military honors is scheduled for Elmwood Cemetery on North Lowell Street in Methuen on Friday at 11 a.m.
Robichaud was a decorated Korean War veteran. She served in a naval aviation squadron from 1953-1957.
Mizen extended a similar offer in March. Dozens of strangers attended a funeral for Albert Corn, a 95-year-old World War II veteran who had no family in the area.
