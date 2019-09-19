TRURO (CBS) – A New York photographer made the most of a “one in a million opportunity” on a Labor Day weekend trip to Cape Cod. Mike Lemery captured an amazing photo of a great white shark leaping out of the water off Head of the Meadow Beach.
Lemery said he’s heard a lot about shark sightings off the Cape, but he was not expecting to get such a great picture. He went to the beach in Truro with his fiancée and said the first thing he saw was a warning sign about sharks and a medical kit for possible shark attacks.
“You can’t help but think about sharks when you are here and it constantly enters your mind,” he wrote in his blog.
The pair saw hundreds of seals on the beach – perfect prey for great whites. They then heard a woman scream “Get out of the water!” and another man told Lemery he had just seen a shark completely breach the water.
After getting the camera ready, Lemery’s fiancée spotted a fin. Then she saw something by a sail boat just off shore.
“I swing my camera around to the boat in the distance and as I’m acquiring focus of the area, a great white shark jumps out of the water with the boat in the background,” Lemery wrote. “It was amazing and a once in a lifetime shot!”
Check out more of Lemery’s work here.
