BURLINGTON (CBS) — The Burlington Mall will open late Thursday due to a power outage on the property, according to the mall’s Twitter account.
The Burlington Fire Department posted a picture Thursday morning of an excavator pulling an electrical power line out of the ground at the mall.
The fire department said the mall will stay closed “until electrical issues are resolved.”
Further updates about today’s opening will be posted on the mall’s website and Facebook. No further information has been released.
