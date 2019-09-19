BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to sample the best coffee around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee hot spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Modern Pastry Shop
Topping the list is Modern Pastry Shop. Located at 257 Hanover St. (between Richmond Street and Board Alley) in North End, the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, desserts and more, is one of the most popular coffee spots in Boston, boasting four stars out of 1,885 reviews on Yelp for their pastries and cups o’ joe.
2. Polcari’s Coffee
Next up is North End’s Polcari’s Coffee, situated at 105 Salem St. (between Bartlett Place and Cooper Street). With five stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Render Coffee
Back Bay’s Render Coffee, located at 563 Columbus Ave. (between Wellington and Springfield streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 483 reviews.
4. Dolce Vita Cafe
And then there’s Dolce Vita Cafe, a Brighton favorite with 4 stars out of 89 reviews. Stop by 1698 Commonwealth Ave. (between Euston and Colborne roads) to hit up the spot to score coffee and tea, bagels and juices and smoothies next time you’re in the mood.
