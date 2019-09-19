BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown broke his media silence on Thursday, answering four questions in the Patriots locker room. The receiver did not say much during the session, which only lasted a minute, so he has clearly received some media training from his new team.

Asked if he’s heard from the league regarding his availability during their investigation into sexual assault claims by his former trainer, Brown declined to answer.

“I appreciate that question, and I’m just here to focus on football,” he said. “Looking forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team.”

In his other three answers, Brown said how grateful he was to be a member of the New England Patriots.

“I’m super grateful to be here and play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I have a lot of the offense to learn and catch up,” he admitted. “But I’m excited and grateful to be here and be part of these guys.”

Brown said getting to work with Brady is “a tremendous honor.”

“He’s been here a long time, with a lot of details and a lot of work ethic. Great guy to be around and inspires everyone here,” he said his quarterback.

“I’m grateful to play football,” he said when asked about the last few weeks. “Every time you walk in the doors here you know you have to be your best for the team. Every time I walk in here I just make sure I’m preparing to give these guys my best.”

Thursday was the first time Brown has addressed the media since signing with the Patriots on Sept. 7, following a tumultuous end with the Oakland Raiders. Brown made his Patriots debut last weekend against the Dolphins, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, and unless anything changes between now and Sunday with the NFL league offices, he’ll make his Gillette Stadium debut Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

